Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,729,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,539 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $62,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,977,000 after buying an additional 1,062,925 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,088,000 after purchasing an additional 962,055 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,550,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,757 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,201,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,542 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $36.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

