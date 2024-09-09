Divi Market Cap Reaches $5.00 Million (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Divi has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Divi has a market cap of $5.00 million and $238,752.25 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00042750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi (DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,018,241,312 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,017,995,995.0108047. The last known price of Divi is 0.00122941 USD and is up 4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $210,474.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

