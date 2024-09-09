Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

