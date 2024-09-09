Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.9 %

DLTR opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $333,373,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,379,000 after purchasing an additional 977,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after buying an additional 957,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

