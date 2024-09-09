Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 20083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Specifically, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $74,899.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,283,760 shares in the company, valued at $188,187,203.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $144,048.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,270,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,997,406.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,028 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,025.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,260,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,362,928.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $510.58 million, a PE ratio of 94.38 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 431.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 304,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.