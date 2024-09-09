Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON:EYE traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 452 ($5.94). The company had a trading volume of 163,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,580. The company has a market capitalization of £133.84 million, a PE ratio of 11,300.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 430 ($5.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 605 ($7.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 469.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 490.15.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

