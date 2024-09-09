Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years.
Eagle Point Income Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:EIC opened at $15.77 on Monday. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Eagle Point Income in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
