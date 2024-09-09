Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) PT Raised to GBX 120

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ECOR

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend

Ecora Resources stock opened at GBX 60.30 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The firm has a market cap of £149.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1,718.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65. Ecora Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 54.20 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 114.40 ($1.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Webb bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,654.83). In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 30,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($29,585.80). Also, insider Andrew Webb acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,654.83). Insiders have acquired a total of 183,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,906,225 over the last ninety days. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecora Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.