EDBI Pte Ltd Invests $961,000 in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Oscar Health makes up about 1.1% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 36,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $650,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,819 shares of company stock worth $2,209,514 over the last 90 days. 25.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

