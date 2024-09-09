EDBI Pte Ltd Invests $961,000 in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Oscar Health makes up about 1.1% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 36,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $650,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,819 shares of company stock worth $2,209,514 over the last 90 days. 25.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oscar Health
Oscar Health Stock Performance
Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oscar Health Profile
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oscar Health
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Could Semtech Be the Next Big Thing in IoT and Smart Cities?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Medtronic Stock: Growth On Rise of the Cardiovascular Machines
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is Back-to-School Spending a Sign of Growing Consumer Confidence?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.