Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,146,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,793,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 494,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,882,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 58,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $350.59. 98,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,425. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

