Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $45.71 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 4.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $45,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $242.52. 148,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,657. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

