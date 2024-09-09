Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,322,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $192.78. The company had a trading volume of 131,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,155. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

