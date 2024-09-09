Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,437 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

