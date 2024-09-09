Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,074,000 after purchasing an additional 686,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after buying an additional 106,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 528,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 785,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 140,102 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $18.03. 161,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,068. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,558.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and sold 6,011 shares valued at $105,879. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

