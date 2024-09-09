Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,128 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 41.5% in the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.01. The company had a trading volume of 198,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,662. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

