Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CARR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 186,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $73.06.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

