Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $69.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.00 and last traded at $69.74, with a volume of 179621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Elastic Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,054.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total value of $1,061,880.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,698,394.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,664 shares of company stock worth $33,607,080. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at $248,335,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter valued at about $102,169,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $92,847,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 32,630.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 615,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,129,000 after acquiring an additional 613,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

