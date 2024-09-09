Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Shares Down 5%

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets therapeutic medical systems for performing non-invasive treatments on the human body in Israel and internationally. The company offers treatment-oriented medical systems with ultrasound beam and magnetic resonance imaging for noninvasive treatments in human body.

