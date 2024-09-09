Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $30.91 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $30.91 million and $647,406.46 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000752 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,831,305 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

