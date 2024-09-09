Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,584 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.1% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $119,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 73,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $907.74. 255,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,967. The company has a market capitalization of $862.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $828.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

