Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $21.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. Enliven Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 17,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $438,098.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,440,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,075,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,295,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,112 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

