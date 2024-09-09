Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading 8.9% Higher

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.35. 64,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 254,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $269,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,077,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,242,780.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $269,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,077,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,242,780.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $775,998.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,656,628.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,805 shares of company stock worth $3,328,112. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

