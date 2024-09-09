Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 5%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.55. 2,955,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,373,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

ENVX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at $1,867,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Enovix by 53.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

