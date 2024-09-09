Ergo Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $55.41 million and approximately $327,391.81 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,602.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.16 or 0.00569159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00107927 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00304279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00036210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00081721 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,353,308 coins and its circulating supply is 77,353,548 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

