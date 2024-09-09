Ethereum Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $281.69 billion and $15.44 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,341.07 or 0.04126380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00041700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,326,064 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

