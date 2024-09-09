EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 3.8%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 983,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,132,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.59.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $110,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the second quarter worth $495,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 66.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 651,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

