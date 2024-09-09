Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In other Exelixis news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,145.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 302,858 shares of company stock worth $7,980,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL opened at $25.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $27.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

