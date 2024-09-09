Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 556,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 948,634 shares.The stock last traded at $18.20 and had previously closed at $17.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPRO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Expro Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expro Group

In other news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Expro Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expro Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expro Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expro Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 833,928 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Further Reading

