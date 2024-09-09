Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Down to $210.74

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $210.74, but opened at $204.00. Fabrinet shares last traded at $204.93, with a volume of 63,582 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.10 and its 200 day moving average is $218.31.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,426.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,348,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 524,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 216.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,453,000 after purchasing an additional 280,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

