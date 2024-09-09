Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,356,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $169,770,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $360.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $371.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

