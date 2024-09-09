Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $462,000 Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $185.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.14 and a twelve month high of $254.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

