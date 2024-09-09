Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up approximately 5.6% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after purchasing an additional 127,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $228,610.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $228,610.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,762 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

View Our Latest Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NXST opened at $161.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.