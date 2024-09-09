Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Shares Down 10.4%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.72 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.72 ($0.06). Approximately 604,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 354,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.26 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of £52.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.74.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

