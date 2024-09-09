Fetch.ai (FET) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $216.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00041873 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

