Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $25.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 9.0% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $25,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,819 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,625,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,042,000 after acquiring an additional 248,393 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,727,000 after purchasing an additional 160,020 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,195,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,483,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 558,514 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

