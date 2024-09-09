Fiduciary Planning LLC Purchases 4,033 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 2.9% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of SMH opened at $217.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.12.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

