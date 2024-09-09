Fiduciary Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,673 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,074,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,072,000 after acquiring an additional 55,283 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 220,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,157,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS MOAT opened at $93.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

