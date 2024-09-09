Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 10,989 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 21,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS ITB opened at $117.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.06. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

