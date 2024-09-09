FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. 2,180,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,732,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

FIGS Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $919.23 million, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 41,608 shares of company stock valued at $236,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 23.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FIGS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in FIGS by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 133,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Stories

