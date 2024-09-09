Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $14.42 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,449 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $63.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

