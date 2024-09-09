Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Invests $206,000 in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,985,000 after purchasing an additional 881,613 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,717,000. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after acquiring an additional 198,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,572,000.

BATS:ESGV opened at $95.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.22.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

