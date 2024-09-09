Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 2.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $281.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.65 and its 200 day moving average is $268.06. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

