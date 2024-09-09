First Foundation Advisors Acquires 1,541 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NOW opened at $825.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $799.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $762.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $863.85. The stock has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

