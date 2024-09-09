First Foundation Advisors Acquires 249 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 59,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,321,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $752.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $925.80 and its 200-day moving average is $951.10. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.55%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

