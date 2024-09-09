First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Chevron by 73,888.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,171 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $138.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day moving average of $155.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

