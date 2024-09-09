First Foundation Advisors Has $24.39 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $69.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Melius assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

