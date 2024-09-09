First Foundation Advisors Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $79.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

