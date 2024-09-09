First Foundation Advisors Sells 30,073 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,073 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $21,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after buying an additional 1,568,629 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2,358.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,772,000 after acquiring an additional 182,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

SU stock opened at $37.32 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

