First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Position Reduced by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. DZ Bank upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

First Solar Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $208.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

