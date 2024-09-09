Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 36,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,379,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 target price on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FCU

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

About Fission Uranium

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 23.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$678.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 2.70.

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.